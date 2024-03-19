Citigroup Inc. Sells 33,009 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,009 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Borr Drilling worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 13.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BORR opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 3.02. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.86%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

