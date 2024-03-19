Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,667 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMF opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.89 and a 1-year high of $50.02. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

