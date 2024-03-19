Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Clear Secure from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $19.32 on Monday. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Clear Secure by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

