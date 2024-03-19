Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clearside Biomedical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clearside Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $116.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 444,444 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $599,999.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,495,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,295.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

