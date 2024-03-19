Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Short Interest Up 7.5% in February

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the February 14th total of 4,950,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,555.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,400,588 shares of company stock valued at $277,607,454. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,610,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,158 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 12,087,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,524,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,627,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

See Also

