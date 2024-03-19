CLS Holdings plc (CLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.35 on May 2nd

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CLS Price Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at GBX 90.80 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. CLS has a 52-week low of GBX 83.30 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 149.39 ($1.90). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £360.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.45) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

