CNFinance (CNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.

CNFinance Stock Performance

NYSE:CNF opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 453.76 and a current ratio of 558.75.

Institutional Trading of CNFinance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNFinance by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CNFinance by 77.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

