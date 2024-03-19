CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of CNHI opened at $12.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its position in CNH Industrial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 364,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

