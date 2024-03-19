Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 96,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth $2,059,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 126,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOF. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.61.

NYSE:KOF opened at $98.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.74. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

