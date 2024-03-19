Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) & VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Critical Contrast

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and VinFast Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A VinFast Auto N/A -43.68% -46.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codere Online Luxembourg 0 0 1 0 3.00 VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Codere Online Luxembourg and VinFast Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Codere Online Luxembourg presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. VinFast Auto has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.98%. Given VinFast Auto’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Codere Online Luxembourg.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and VinFast Auto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A -$1.58 million N/A N/A VinFast Auto $1.20 billion N/A -$2.39 billion ($0.51) -9.67

Codere Online Luxembourg has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VinFast Auto.

Summary

VinFast Auto beats Codere Online Luxembourg on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

(Get Free Report)

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. It also offers accessories and part. VinFast Auto Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.