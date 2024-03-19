Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CEO Dave Schaeffer Sells 26,174 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $1,680,632.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,653,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,782,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Dave Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,025,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $640,326.30.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

