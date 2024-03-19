Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 5th

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Down 1.3 %

Cohen & Company Inc. stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Company Inc.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Free Report ) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

