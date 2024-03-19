Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi Sells 1,500 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,382,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $193,965.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $193,725.00.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $239.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $271.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.48 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.16 and a 200-day moving average of $126.92.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

