Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $132,365.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,938,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,755,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,506,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 272,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 668.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 267,065 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $39.90.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

