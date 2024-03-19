Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIGI. National Bankshares cut shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 127.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $118.28 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $131.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 32.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

