Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 130.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 42.8% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $90,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

