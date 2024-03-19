Comerica Bank Acquires 58,419 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 82,280.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,419 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of HealthEquity worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 19.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 907,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,816,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after purchasing an additional 65,809 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Trading Up 1.9 %

HealthEquity stock opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HQY

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,904.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,643 shares of company stock valued at $592,205. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.