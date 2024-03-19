Comerica Bank Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.52% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSA. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 121,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 670,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 404,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the third quarter valued at $300,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA KSA opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

