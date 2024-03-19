Comerica Bank Buys New Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Equifax by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,132,000 after acquiring an additional 795,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 320,719 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $255.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFX. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.22.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

