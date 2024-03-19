Comerica Bank Buys Shares of 35,963 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Universal Health Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,398,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $427,353,000 after buying an additional 134,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,339,000 after buying an additional 638,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,463,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $184,059,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UHS opened at $177.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.55. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.80 and a 52 week high of $179.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.64.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

