Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 183,533 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750,033 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,148,000 after acquiring an additional 711,075 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11,689.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 543,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 538,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,708,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,833,000 after acquiring an additional 495,622 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE LW opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.49. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LW

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.