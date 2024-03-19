Comerica Bank Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,204 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Assurant worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,777,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Assurant by 0.5% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 35,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 7.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,581,000 after purchasing an additional 191,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 14.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 31,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Trading Down 1.5 %

Assurant stock opened at $178.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $183.13.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AIZ

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.