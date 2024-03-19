Comerica Bank Has $4.57 Million Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 11,073.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,485 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of DT Midstream worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 192.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 59.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DTM stock opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $58.90.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.43%.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.