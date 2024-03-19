Comerica Bank Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 133.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in CF Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,612,000 after purchasing an additional 276,333 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CF Industries by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 454,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,980,000 after purchasing an additional 211,913 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.19.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.83.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

