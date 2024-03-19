Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.50. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

