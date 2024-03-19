Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

