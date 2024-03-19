Comerica Bank Sells 196,470 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196,470 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Woodward worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $23,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,934.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $147.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.30 and a 12-month high of $151.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

