Comerica Bank Takes Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.69% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 51,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95,794 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $643.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $31.35.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.