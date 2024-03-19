Comerica Bank Takes Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Wingstop as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Wingstop by 330.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $339.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.68. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $375.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 144.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.11.

View Our Latest Report on Wingstop

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.