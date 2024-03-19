Commercial Metals (CMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

CMC stock opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMC

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,799,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,457,000 after purchasing an additional 272,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,477,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,291,000 after purchasing an additional 75,156 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.