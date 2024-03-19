Comparing agilon health (NYSE:AGL) & Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF)

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) and Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares agilon health and Orpea’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $4.32 billion 0.51 -$262.60 million ($0.65) -8.31 Orpea N/A N/A N/A $1.83 0.01

Orpea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than agilon health. agilon health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orpea, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 1 11 4 0 2.19 Orpea 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for agilon health and Orpea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

agilon health presently has a consensus price target of $9.73, suggesting a potential upside of 80.20%. Given agilon health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe agilon health is more favorable than Orpea.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Orpea shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of agilon health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and Orpea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health -5.76% -21.74% -8.89% Orpea N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Orpea beats agilon health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. agilon health, inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Orpea

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services. The company's post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals offer services for geriatrics, musculoskeletal, nervous system, cardiovascular, hematology, and oncology conditions, as well as patients in a persistent vegetative state or in a minimally conscious state. Its psychiatric hospitals provide services for the patients with mood disorders, anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, addictions, eating disorders, sleep disorders, personality disorders, ageing-related psychiatric disorders, psychosis, over exhaustion or burn-out, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, psychosomatic conditions, and post-traumatic stress disorder conditions, as well as geriatric, child, young adult, parent-child, and public/private patients psychiatry services. In addition, the company offers home care services, including housekeeping services, such as cleaning, meals, ironing, gardening, and household errands; daily life assistance services comprising day or night supervision, assistance with hygiene tasks, and meal-time assistance; and movement assistance services. The company operates in France, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Portugal, Brazil, Russia, Slovenia, Uruguay, Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Latvia, Croatia, and China. ORPEA SA was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

