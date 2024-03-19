Comparing Astrana Health (ASTH) and Its Competitors

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Astrana Health to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Astrana Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50 Astrana Health Competitors 69 570 1437 58 2.70

Astrana Health currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.78%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 20.19%. Given Astrana Health’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

35.9% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health’s peers have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astrana Health and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion $60.72 million 29.98 Astrana Health Competitors $1.64 billion $116.02 million 10.08

Astrana Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. Astrana Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67% Astrana Health Competitors -35.71% -355.56% -17.67%

Summary

Astrana Health peers beat Astrana Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

