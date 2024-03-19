Comparing Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) and Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Celcuity shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Celcuity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Celcuity and Fortrea’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity N/A N/A -$40.37 million ($2.73) -6.53 Fortrea $3.11 billion 1.15 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Fortrea has higher revenue and earnings than Celcuity.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Celcuity and Fortrea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcuity 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fortrea 1 2 4 0 2.43

Celcuity presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.26%. Fortrea has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.89%. Given Celcuity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Celcuity is more favorable than Fortrea.

Profitability

This table compares Celcuity and Fortrea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity N/A -49.14% -35.52% Fortrea N/A N/A N/A

About Celcuity



Celcuity Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment. Its drug candidate includes Gedatolisib, which selectively targets various class I isoforms of PI3K and mammalian target of rapamycin and focus on the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive, HER2-negative, and advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company is also developing CELsignia MP test, a qualitative laboratory developed test that measures HER2, c-Met, and PI3K signaling activity in breast and ovarian tumor cells. It had a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization rights to Gedatolisib. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Fortrea



Fortrea Holdings Inc., a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum. The Enabling Services segment provides patient access and clinical trial technology solutions to customers that streamline complex randomization and optimize the trial drug supply process. The company offers delivery models that include full service, functional service provider, and hybrid service structures. It also offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services, as well as consulting services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

