Comparing NioCorp Developments (NB) & The Competition

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) is one of 100 publicly-traded companies in the "Metal mining" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NioCorp Developments to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments’ rivals have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -194.39% NioCorp Developments Competitors -76.52% -4.26% -4.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NioCorp Developments and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 NioCorp Developments Competitors 968 2434 2947 106 2.34

NioCorp Developments currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 374.31%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 46.58%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A -$40.08 million -2.01 NioCorp Developments Competitors $7.46 billion $1.10 billion 9.39

NioCorp Developments’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

