Comparing United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) & bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) and United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares bioMérieux and United Internet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bioMérieux $3.78 billion N/A $476.54 million N/A N/A United Internet $6.23 billion 0.74 $386.88 million $1.59 15.53

bioMérieux has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Internet.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

bioMérieux has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Internet has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for bioMérieux and United Internet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioMérieux 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Internet 0 2 3 0 2.60

Profitability

This table compares bioMérieux and United Internet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioMérieux N/A N/A N/A United Internet 4.36% 4.92% 2.51%

Summary

United Internet beats bioMérieux on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bioMérieux

(Get Free Report)

bioMérieux S.A. develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. It also provides a suite of software products and services that collect, analyze, and merge various sources of data to make decisions under the BIOMÉRIEUX VISION SUITE name; designs, manufactures, and maintains instruments and software; and designs and manufactures reagents for in vitro diagnostic tests. The company serves clinical and hospital laboratories, physicians, blood banks, vets, and industrial control laboratories. bioMérieux S.A. was formerly known as B-D Mérieux. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Marcy l'Etoile, France. bioMérieux S.A. is a subsidiary of Institut Mérieux SA.

About United Internet

(Get Free Report)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs. The company also provides ad-financed and fee-based application products for consumer and business customers, including domains, websites, web hosting, servers, cloud solutions, and e-shops; personal information management applications, such as email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and group works, online storage, and office software. It offers its access products through the yourfone, smartmobile.de, 1&1, and 1&1 versatel brands; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, home.pl, Arsys, STRATO, IONOS, Fasthosts, we22, InterNetX, united-domains, and World4You brand names. In addition, the company offers customers professional services in the fields of active domain management under the Sedo brand; online advertising services under the United Internet Media brand name; and white-label website builder services under the we22 brand. It has operations in Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.