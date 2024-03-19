Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Short Interest Update

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Complete Solaria in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Complete Solaria stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. Complete Solaria has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Complete Solaria by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,745,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Complete Solaria by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 366,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Complete Solaria by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Complete Solaria, Inc provides solar technology, services, and installation services. It offers solar panel designing and installation services, as well as develops a solar digital platform for homeowners and installers. The company also provide financing for solar panels. Complete Solaria, Inc was founded in 2000 and is based in Fremont, California.

