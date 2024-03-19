Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,694.31

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,694.31 ($34.30) and traded as high as GBX 2,980 ($37.94). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,940 ($37.43), with a volume of 87,775 shares trading hands.

Separately, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,350 ($42.65) target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of £3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,750.00, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,866.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,694.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

