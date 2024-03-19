Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Comstock Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.17.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CRK stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,505,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,269,000 after acquiring an additional 393,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,911,000 after buying an additional 1,660,068 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,704,000 after buying an additional 4,670,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,139,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,035,000 after buying an additional 1,833,302 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.