Concentrix (CNXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Concentrix has set its Q1 guidance at $2.51-2.65 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $11.69-12.50 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.31%. On average, analysts expect Concentrix to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $125.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 388.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

