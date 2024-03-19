ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 5.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $34,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 451,046 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 787 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP opened at $120.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $93.26 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.95.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

