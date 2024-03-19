Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,248.66

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3,248.66 and traded as high as C$3,738.41. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$3,684.38, with a volume of 41,802 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSU shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,600.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3,966.67.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Price Performance

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3,694.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3,248.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 102.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.