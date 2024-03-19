Contrasting EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) & goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) and goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of EZCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of goeasy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EZCORP and goeasy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP 4.62% 10.37% 5.29% goeasy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP $1.05 billion 0.54 $38.46 million $0.63 16.33 goeasy N/A N/A N/A $1.24 98.09

This table compares EZCORP and goeasy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EZCORP has higher revenue and earnings than goeasy. EZCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than goeasy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EZCORP and goeasy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A goeasy 0 0 1 0 3.00

goeasy has a consensus price target of $167.33, indicating a potential upside of 37.03%. Given goeasy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe goeasy is more favorable than EZCORP.

Summary

EZCORP beats goeasy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. It also retails merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. In addition, the company provides EZ+, a web-based application that allow customers to manage their pawn transactions, layaways, and loyalty rewards online. Further, it operates under the EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, GuatePrenda, and MaxiEfectivo brands. EZCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services. The companyleases household furniture, appliances, electronics, and unsecured lending products to retail consumers. The company was formerly known as easyhome Ltd. and changed its name to goeasy Ltd. in September 2015. goeasy Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

