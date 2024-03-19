Contrasting Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Ladder Capital pays out 113.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Self Storage pays out 145.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ladder Capital and Global Self Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $534.41 million 2.58 $101.12 million $0.81 13.45 Global Self Storage $11.94 million 4.03 $2.06 million $0.20 21.60

Analyst Ratings

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ladder Capital and Global Self Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ladder Capital currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.14%. Global Self Storage has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.04%. Given Global Self Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 18.92% 9.70% 2.64% Global Self Storage 18.60% 4.73% 3.39%

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Global Self Storage on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities, U.S. treasury and agency, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

