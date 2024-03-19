Contrasting Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP) & Its Rivals

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) is one of 100 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gryphon Digital Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gryphon Digital Mining
|$13.65 million
|-$79.06 million
|-0.01
|Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors
|$2.95 billion
|$412.48 million
|14.76
Gryphon Digital Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining. Gryphon Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
Profitability
This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gryphon Digital Mining
|-339.99%
|N/A
|-113.03%
|Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors
|-27.91%
|-91.58%
|-6.15%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
22.0% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gryphon Digital Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gryphon Digital Mining
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors
|400
|1553
|2310
|72
|2.47
As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 1.95%. Given Gryphon Digital Mining’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gryphon Digital Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Gryphon Digital Mining rivals beat Gryphon Digital Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile
Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.
