Contrasting Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -51.57% -25.78% Southern Copper 24.51% 30.85% 14.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sigma Lithium and Southern Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Southern Copper 3 2 0 0 1.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 163.78%. Southern Copper has a consensus price target of $66.75, suggesting a potential downside of 34.95%. Given Sigma Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Southern Copper.

19.3% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Southern Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Southern Copper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Copper has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Southern Copper’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$97.85 million ($0.73) -17.40 Southern Copper $9.90 billion 8.02 $2.43 billion $3.14 32.68

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern Copper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Sigma Lithium on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and two operating SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 156,818 hectares and 502,688 hectares of concessions in Peru and Mexico; and 168,200 hectares and 28,453 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina and Chile. Southern Copper Corporation was incorporated in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

