Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Short Interest Update

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 742,100 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the February 14th total of 689,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 463,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,060,000 after purchasing an additional 345,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,728,000 after acquiring an additional 280,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38. Copa has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $121.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.13 million. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Copa will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.61 dividend. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.