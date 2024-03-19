Core Gold Inc, (TSE:DMM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Core Gold Inc, (TSE:DMM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.36. Core Gold Inc, shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 20,899 shares.
Core Gold Inc, Stock Up 8.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39.
Core Gold Inc, Company Profile
Core Gold Inc, formerly Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc, is a Canada-based gold mining company with operations in southern Ecuador. The Company’s assets are: the Dynasty Goldfield Project, the Zaruma Gold Mine and Mill, as well as the Jerusalem Gold Project located approximately 30 kilometers (km) south of the Fruta del Norte project.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Core Gold Inc,
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Core Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.