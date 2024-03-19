Cormark Comments on Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.91. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PBH. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.50.

Premium Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:PBH opened at C$88.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$91.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.48. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$84.66 and a 52 week high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.20%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

