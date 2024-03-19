Corporación América Airports (CAAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

Shares of CAAP opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Corporación América Airports has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Corporación América Airports by 48.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 38,861 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Corporación América Airports by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 386.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 1,816.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

Featured Stories

