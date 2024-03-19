Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 122.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $731.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $476.75 and a fifty-two week high of $787.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $716.32 and its 200-day moving average is $634.01.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

